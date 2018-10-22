POLITICS

Early voting expands to more locations Monday

Starting Monday, you can now find early voting at a lot more locations around our area.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Starting Monday, you can now find early voting at a lot more locations around the Chicago area.

There are hundreds of places opening up, including spots in all of Chicago's 50 wards. There is also early voting in the rest of Cook County, plus DuPage, Kane, Will, Lake, and McHenry counties.

The election is on November 6.

For more information on voting in the midterm elections, visit the ABC7 voter information guide and for information on the candidates, visit our Meet the Candidates page.
