Early voting expands to more locations Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Starting Monday, you can now find early voting at a lot more locations around the Chicago area.
There are hundreds of places opening up, including spots in all of Chicago's 50 wards. There is also early voting in the rest of Cook County, plus DuPage, Kane, Will, Lake, and McHenry counties.
The election is on November 6.
