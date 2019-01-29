Early voting for Chicago mayoral election begins Tuesday in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --People in Chicago can begin casting their ballots for the city's next mayor Tuesday.
Early voting is only available at the Loop Supersite near the corner of Washington and Wells. Voters will have a selection of 14 candidates to choose from.
If you can't make it in Tuesday, you have plenty of time before Election Day on February 26.
For ore information on the election, visit chicagoelections.com.