Early voting for Chicago mayoral election begins Tuesday in Loop

People in Chicago can begin casting their ballots for the city's next mayor Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Early voting is only available at the Loop Supersite near the corner of Washington and Wells. Voters will have a selection of 14 candidates to choose from.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Who's in the race for mayor? Meet the Candidates
Who are the candidates in the race for Chicago mayor?



If you can't make it in Tuesday, you have plenty of time before Election Day on February 26.

ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall sat down with the candidates in the crowded race for mayor. Click here to see those interviews.

For ore information on the election, visit chicagoelections.com.
