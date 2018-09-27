Early voting for midterm elections begins Thursday at limited locations

Early voting begins Thursday at a limited number of locations for the November midterm election.Those races include governor, attorney general, state legislature, and others.Thursday's early voting is limited in terms of locations, but will expand on October 22 as the election draws closer.For now, there is one voting location available for the city, another for Cook County, and then one apiece for Kane, DuPage, and Will counties.Chicago early voting location: 175 West Washington St. Hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Cook County location: 69 West Washington St., Chicago, 5th floor and in the pedway. Hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Kane County: 719 S. Batavia in Geneva and at 5 E. Downer Pl, Suite F in Aurora. Hours for both locations are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.DuPage County: 421 North County Farm Road, room 1-600 in Wheaton. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Will County: 302 N. Chicago St, in Joliet. Hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.