ELECTION 2018

Early voting locations expanded Monday, large turnout expected

EMBED </>More Videos

Early voting locations in the Chicago area greatly expanded Monday, with hundreds of polling places opening in all 50 of the city's wards as well as the collar counties.

By and Ravi Baichwal
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Early voting locations in the Chicago area greatly expanded Monday, with hundreds of polling places opening in all 50 of the city's wards as well as the collar counties.

So far, all signs point to strong early voter turnout at 53 sites open across Cook County ahead of the November 6 midterm election. There are also more early voting locations open in DuPage, Kane, Will, Lake, and McHenry counties.

"If you know how you are going to vote, this is the best week to get it done," said Marisel Hernandez, chair of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. "We have 13 years of data now and it shows that the first days of early voting are always the easiest and the last are always the busiest."

Early voting and registration services are now available for voters at 51 locations throughout the city and 53 locations in suburban Cook County. Officials are expecting record numbers of early voters this year.

CLICK HERE to find the early voting location near you

"With fifteen days left, we're in the last mile," said Noah Praetz, director of elections for Cook County Clerk David Orr. "Looks like we're in for a strong and fun finish for candidates and voters alike."

Election officials said so far in Cook County, both in the city and suburbs, they are seeing the beginnings of record-breaking registration and vote-by-mail numbers.

"We love the fact that more and more voters are keeping it simple and making their homes their polling place," Hernandez said.

"Now I'm, like, have to come out here and I have to do something because out of anything that I can possibly do, this is one of the best things and the easiest things I can do," said voter Rae'Vonne Barnes.

Early voting came to Illinois over a decade ago and has grown with each successive election, whether by mail or in person. Officials said early voting and grace period voting accounted for 29 percent of all ballots cast in the March gubernatorial primary. Suburban Cook County now has a record 1,583,911 registered voters, which is 13.2 percent more than in the 2014 gubernatorial election.

The increased numbers are a function of smoother updating of government voting rolls, and a profound interest in the state of America's democracy.

"Now if that is correlated with the (political) divide, then it is correlated, but we are seeing a significant amount of turnout, a significant amount of interest, and we are excited to put on this election," Praetz said.

The hope is by opening the additional early voting sites, more people will be encouraged to cast their ballot.

As of Monday morning, at least 91,000 had requested mail ballots from the Cook County Clerk's office - three times the number of mail ballots returned to the office in the gubernatorial primary.

Mail-in ballots for suburban Cook County voters can be requested using an online application or by calling 312-603-0946. They must be requested by Nov. 1, and must be postmarked by Election Day - Nov. 6 - to be counted.

For more information on voting in the midterm elections, visit the ABC7 voter information guide and for information on the candidates, visit our Meet the Candidates page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018vote 2018votingCook CountyDuPage CountyKane CountyWill CountyLake CountyMcHenryChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
ELECTION 2018
Governor Rauner discusses home stretch of campaign
JB Pritzker campaign lawsuit plaintiffs say their motivations are not political
President Trump to hold rally in Illinois Saturday
Sunday last day for online voter registration in Illinois
More election 2018
POLITICS
Governor Rauner discusses home stretch of campaign
Trump transgender proposal alarms local LGBTQ activists
Kanye West pays Amara Enyia's $74K debt
JB Pritzker campaign lawsuit plaintiffs say their motivations are not political
More Politics
Top Stories
6 people shot while leaving funeral, authorities say
Dwyane Wade's former Dolton home destroyed by fire; possible arson investigated
Gang member charged in murder of 2-year-old boy in Hermosa
Jayme Closs disappearance: Police seek 2 vehicles in search for missing Wis. girl
Lee Lumber closing after 6 decades in Bridgeport
JB Pritzker campaign lawsuit plaintiffs say their motivations are not political
Kanye West pays Amara Enyia's $74K debt
Governor Rauner discusses home stretch of campaign
Show More
Latest funeral attack as authorities grapple with growing memorial violence
28 shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Man accused of decapitating mother because he 'felt like it' found not guilty
More News