Early voting sites remain open for 1 more week as Election Day draws near

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7346717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So far just over 58 million ballots have already been cast, which is more than all the early votes in 2016.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7120401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Tom Dart calls effort 'significant' during 2020 election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are eight days left until the election, and rates of early voting has broken records across the country.With just over a week until Election Day, more than 58 million ballots have already been cast- which is more than all the early votes in 2016.Many people have taken advantage of the in-person voting option, and voters have used secure drop boxes for their ballots.There has been a strong push to vote early this year, especially given the coronavirus pandemic, to avoid any long lines on Election Day.Some Chicago voters said they were anxious to make their voices heard."I am the last person in my family to vote. It is super important for all of us I'd say," said Tyler Monroe, who cast her ballot early.Early voting ends on Monday November 2- one day before the election.At the Lop Super Site near Clark and Lake voting opens again at 8:30 a.m.