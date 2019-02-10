Early voting opens next week for the Chicago municipal election and several suburban elections.
Voters in Chicago will cast their ballots for the city's next mayor.
RELATED: Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Who's in the race for mayor? Meet the Candidates
Early voting will open in Chicago Monday and will remain open until February 25. The Loop Super Site on West Washington Street has been open since January 29.
For a full list of early voting sites in Chicago, click here.
For suburban early voting sites in Cook County, click here. Lake County early voting sites can be found here.
Election Day is February 26.
Early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories