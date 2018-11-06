The latest 2018 midterm election results, polls and coverage for the November vote, including Illinois governor, attorney general, and Hose races.
ELECTION RESULTS:
LOCAL
Illinois Races, House Races
Countywide Races for Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Kane County, Will County and McHenry County
County Board Races for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, Will and McHenry
Illinois General Assembly
Local Referenda
BY STATE
Illinois | Indiana | Wisconsin | Michigan
Links to all 50 states and their midterm results
National Midterm Election Results from ABC News and FiveThirtyEight
MIDTERM ELECTION 2018 COVERAGE
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
Midterm candidates who could make history in the November election
Parkland students vote for the first time
Who should recount elections: People ... or machines?
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Why do we have midterm elections?
Mayor killed in Afghanistan days after penning passionate plea to vote
Oprah goes door-to-door to surprise voters
How this year's elections results could impact 2020
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Utah lawmaker tries cannabis ahead of statewide vote
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018u.s. & worldmidterm electionsIllinois
politicselection 2018u.s. & worldmidterm electionsIllinois