Election 2018: Midterm results, coverage for Illinois November voting; polls open Tuesday

In the United States, we head to the polls every four years to elect a new president. So why do we have midterm elections halfway through each presidential term instead of just voting for everything at once every four years? (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The latest 2018 midterm election results, polls and coverage for the November vote, including Illinois governor, attorney general, and Hose races.

ELECTION RESULTS:

LOCAL

Illinois Races, House Races
Countywide Races for Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Kane County, Will County and McHenry County
County Board Races for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, Will and McHenry
Illinois General Assembly
Local Referenda

BY STATE
Illinois | Indiana | Wisconsin | Michigan
Links to all 50 states and their midterm results
National Midterm Election Results from ABC News and FiveThirtyEight

MIDTERM ELECTION 2018 COVERAGE

Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News

Midterm candidates who could make history in the November election

Parkland students vote for the first time

Who should recount elections: People ... or machines?

Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on

Why do we have midterm elections?

Mayor killed in Afghanistan days after penning passionate plea to vote

Oprah goes door-to-door to surprise voters

How this year's elections results could impact 2020

2018 election: What is a blue wave?

Utah lawmaker tries cannabis ahead of statewide vote
Illinois governor candidates make last-minute push on Election Day
Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area
Election Day-inspired deals
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
