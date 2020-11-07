2020 presidential election

Election Day Chicago 2020 Timeline

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- November 3, 2020 was truly a historical day as Chicagoans hit the polls and cast their ballots for the next President of the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC 7 Chicago documented the entire election day in and around Chicago. Voters, political commentators and ABC 7 news anchors weighed in with thoughts, predictions and a behind-the-scenes look at the day's events.

From social distanced voting, to boarding up businesses in anticipation of civil unrest and even a high speed police chase, the day was filled with anticipation and strong opinions. Both Democrats and Republicans shared why they believe their candidate, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, is better suited to lead our country.

As of Friday, November 6, 2020 at noon, 5,916,142 voted in the state of Illinois. No official winner had been declared in the race for president as states were still counting ballots.
