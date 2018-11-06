ELECTION 2018

Election Day 2018: Get these deals and discounts to celebrate voting

(Shutterstock)

As voters around the country hit the polls, restaurants and other businesses want to make sure they are rewarded with deals.

If you're voting on Tuesday, you can hitch a ride for a discount, and after that you can take advantage of a number of other deals.

Many of these deals give you the option to use a code rather than to prove you voted. Under federal law, "whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote" could be subject to a fine.

TRANSPORTATION

Many cities are offering free public transportation. In addition, businesses are offering discounts, citing studies that say transportation issues provide a barrier to voting.

Lime: The bike-sharing service is offering free rides of up to 30 minutes to and from your polling place with code LIME2VOTE2018.

Motivate: The company which operates bike-sharing services in several cities around the country is offering a free day pass after you use the code for your area.

Lyft: The ride-sharing service is offering 50% off of rides to the polls, with free rides in underserved communities, they announced in a blog post.

Uber: Uber is offering $10 off a ride to the poll with code VOTE2018.

ZipCar: The car rental company is offering $20 off a future trip if you use their service on Election Night.

FOOD AND DRINK

Baked by Melissa: Get 10% off with code.
Blaze Pizza: Get free delivery if you order through the app.

RELATED: Order free pizza for your polling station if the line's long

Bobo's Oat Bars: Get a free bar if you follow these steps: Vote, post about it on social media using the hashtag #GetOatTheVote and tagging @eatbobos and fill out the form on their website.

California Tortilla: Get free chips and queso with any purchase if you say "I Voted."

Corner bakery: Wear an "I Voted" sticker for a free coffee with purchase at participating locations.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie with entree purchase.

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase if you use the code "IVOTED."
OTHER

Allswell: Get 10% off mattresses with code VOTE.

J. Crew: Get 20% off your order with an "I Voted" sticker.
