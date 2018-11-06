CHICAGO (WLS) --It's illegal to offer freebies in exchange for votes, but it's not stopping businesses from rolling out deals this Election Day.
Start Nov. 6 out with a cup of coffee from Corner Bakery. They're offering free coffee with purchase....if you wear an "I voted sticker".
Did you need a ride to your polling location? Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Promo code is VOTE2018.
If you prefer Lyft, the ride-share company is offering rides to the polls at 50 percent off. Get your promo code here: https://lft.to/2P8p62d
If you're feel like burning some extra calories this election day, find a Divvy docking station. Divvy is offering free rides to all on Election Day as riders can unlock an explorer pass for free and it's valid for unlimited three-hour trips in a 24-hour period today, using the code "Vote18" in the app or at the bike share station kiosk.
Reward yourself after by heading to your nearest Potbelly for a free cookie. Potbelly is offering a free cookie. No vote is required, but you need to ask....and now you know.
Perhaps your civic duty is being delayed by a long line at your polling location. No need to worry, Pizza to the Polls is here to relieve you of your hunger. When they receive a report of a polling place with a long line, they send a pizza delivery person to that location to pass out pizza slices to anyone they can find.
Blaze Pizza wants in too. They're taking care of all delivery fees today. No strings attached!