ELECTION 2018

Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois attorney general candidates Kwame Raoul and Erika Harold made their final push for votes on Election Day in the tighest race for statewide office.

By and Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Republican candidate Erika Harold conceded to Democratic State Senator Kwame Raoul in the race of Illinois Attorney General Tuesday night.

The two had been locked in a tight race, with polls narrowing in the days before the election.

Harold has said she will be a check on the politicians in Springfield, and painted the race as a referendum on the independence of the attorney general's office.

Raoul has described Harold as in line with President Trump, whose rhetoric has alienated large numbers of urban and suburban voters.

Political observers said the race will boil down to turnout and to how many voters chose to split their vote between Democrats and Republicans.

Both Harold and Raoul were in Chicago earlier on Election Day. Harold spoke with potential voters at Union Station before heading back to Urbana where she will await the results, while Raoul made the traditional Election Day stop at Manny's Delicatessen and voted at his local polling place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018votingelection 2018attorney generalillinoispoliticsChicagoLoopNapervilleElmhurstLombardDuPage CountyGary
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ELECTION 2018
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
More election 2018
POLITICS
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
More Politics
Top Stories
Bruce Rauner concedes Illinois governor election to JB Pritzker
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins IL District 4 House seat, replacing Luis Gutierrez
Election Day 2018: Voter turnout surges across Chicago area
Susana Mendoza re-elected as Illinois Comptroller
ABC News projects Menendez to win re-election in New Jersey
Joel Quenneville fired by Blackhawks
Show More
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Beto O'Rourke's journey vs Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race
Illinois' 6th Congressional District: Casten seeks to unseat six-term congressman Roskam
More News