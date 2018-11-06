Erika Harold concedes to Kwame Raoul in Illinois attorney general race

Republican candidate Erika Harold conceded to Democratic State Senator Kwame Raoul in the race of Illinois Attorney General Tuesday night.The two had been locked in a tight race, with polls narrowing in the days before the election.Harold has said she will be a check on the politicians in Springfield, and painted the race as a referendum on the independence of the attorney general's office.Raoul has described Harold as in line with President Trump, whose rhetoric has alienated large numbers of urban and suburban voters.Political observers said the race will boil down to turnout and to how many voters chose to split their vote between Democrats and Republicans.Both Harold and Raoul were in Chicago earlier on Election Day. Harold spoke with potential voters at Union Station before heading back to Urbana where she will await the results, while Raoul made the traditional Election Day stop at Manny's Delicatessen and voted at his local polling place.