Evanston City Council investigated for misconduct at request of mayor after confidential information leaked

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is conducting an official misconduct investigation into the Evanston City Council at the request of the mayor after confidential information was leaked.Mayor Stephen Hagerty said confidential information from a closed council session was leaked the day after a public council meeting and that an investigation by the city's IT department found there was no evidence that the IT system or servers were compromised by outsiders."While this decision to call for an investigation is embarrassing and unpleasant, I hope it is the first step to repairing and rebuilding trust among the Evanston City Council and within our community," Mayor Hagerty said in a statement.The Cook County Sheriff's Department confirmed it received a request for an official misconduct investigation from Hagerty on July 26.