Politics

Evanston City Council investigated for misconduct at request of mayor after confidential information leaked

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is conducting an official misconduct investigation into the Evanston City Council at the request of the mayor after confidential information was leaked.

Mayor Stephen Hagerty said confidential information from a closed council session was leaked the day after a public council meeting and that an investigation by the city's IT department found there was no evidence that the IT system or servers were compromised by outsiders.

"While this decision to call for an investigation is embarrassing and unpleasant, I hope it is the first step to repairing and rebuilding trust among the Evanston City Council and within our community," Mayor Hagerty said in a statement.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department confirmed it received a request for an official misconduct investigation from Hagerty on July 26.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsevanstonmisconductcook county sheriffinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Man rips sunroof off car stuck in traffic, goes on attack
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Betsy Ebeling, Hillary Clinton's best friend, dies after cancer battle
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
1 injured in Streamwood explosion, fire
Show More
Father charged after boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Illinois congressman ran from gunfire at Gilroy Garlic Festival
Arson suspected in Austin apartment fire that injured 6, including child
More TOP STORIES News