WI governor looks to legalize recreational marijuana under budget plan

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.
The idea will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana, The Journal Sentinel reported.
Evers said the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities.
Wisconsin is among a minority of states that have not legalized marijuana use in some form despite recent state polling showing more than half surveyed support it.
