POLITICS

Everything you need to know about the migrant caravan

EMBED </>More Videos

About 150-180 Central American migrants are seeking asylum at the U.S-Mexico border near San Diego. (Hans-Maximo Musielik/AP Photo)

The migrant caravan is a group of Central American asylum-seekers who have traveled through Mexico to seek safety in the United States.

An attorney representing the caravan told ABC News that about 150-180 people are seeking asylum at the U.S-Mexico border at San Diego. Most of the asylum-seekers are children.

Shortly before the caravan arrived, U.S. immigration officials said the San Diego crossing would not be immediately able to handle asylum seekers due to over capacity.

The caravan began at the bottom of Mexico. The Trump administration has been tracking the caravan since March 25, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling the asylum seeking effort "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which translates to people without borders, a group representing the caravan, has said a high percentage of the people are Hondurans who are seeking refuge from "political repression, insecurity, and physical and economic violence."

The caravan drew as many as 1,000 people as it traveled through Mexico.

Many have received pro bono legal counsel and shelter in Tijuana near the U.S. border.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an individual may seek asylum before an immigration judge in the U.S. if they are found to have credible fear of persecution or torture.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen said in a statement on April 25: "Let me be clear: we will enforce the immigration laws as set forth by Congress. If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you make a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you assist or coach an individual in making a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution."

President Donald Trump has tweeted about the migrant caravan several times, connecting the caravan to border security and DACA. On April 2, he said Mexico has the power to stop the caravan from entering the country at their northern border.

ABC News and the Associated Press have contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpthe white houserefugeesmexico
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News