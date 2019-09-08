politics

Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump.

"I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in," Sanford said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who's popular within the party, Sanford said: "I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way."

The 59-year-old Sanford has long been an outspoken critic of Trump's. He frequently questioned Trump's motivations and qualifications during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and called Trump's candidacy "a particularly tough pill to swallow."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential racegovernoru.s. & worldelection2020 presidential electionpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg headed to Chicago
News Flash: Tuesday Top Stories
News Flash: Monday Top Stories
Newsviews: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye's 'Sunday Service' comes to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Chicago nonprofits, leaders offer relief to Dorian survivors
Woman shot, killed in Dolton
Chicago non-profit founder apologizes apologizes for dreadlock cutting
Man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at police
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg headed to Chicago
UT Vols make boy's design official after he was bullied
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, scattered showers Sunday
Fallen solider's legacy lives on at veteran center for women
Toddler shoots self in Glenwood home, police say
3 artists recreate iconic art through lens of disability
UPDATE: Woman, 81, missing from Downers Grove located
More TOP STORIES News