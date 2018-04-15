POLITICS

Exclusive interview with former FBI Director James Comey airs on ABC

James Comey sat down with George Stephanopoulos to give his first interview since he was fired by President Trump. (WLS)

Former FBI Director James Comey gave his first interview since he was fired by President Donald Trump Sunday with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

In the interview, Comey alleged Trump at times resembled a mob boss.

The interview also covered some of Comey's most controversial moves, including the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server a week before the 2016 election.

Comey did not say that he handed the presidency to Trump, but admits that he believed at the time that Clinton would win.

"I don't remember spelling it out, but it had to have been," Comey said. "That she's gonna be elected president, and if I hide this from the American people, she'll be illegitimate the moment she's elected."

Comey's decision was praised by Trump at the time. Recently, the president has not withheld his criticism of Comey, tweeting, "unbelievably, James Comey states that polls, where crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton email probe."

Trump has also called Comey a leaker and suggested that he should be in prison.
