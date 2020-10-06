Politics

Facebook removes President Trump's post falsely saying flu is more lethal than COVID-19

Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the company removed the post for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

President Trump has, by his own admission, played down the threat of COVID-19. Now, while battling his own bout of the disease, he has continued to dishonestly downplay the severity of the virus.

RELATED: Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis may affect the election in several ways
EMBED More News Videos

Political analyst Laura Washington discussed President Trump, First Lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.


His post on Tuesday falsely equated COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.

The President also posted the same message on Twitter. That post is still live, but Twitter has appended a message to the Tweet stating it violated the company's rule on spreading misleading information related to Covid-19.

In August, Facebook and Twitter removed a post by Trump for containing false claims about COVID-19. The post contained a video of President during a Fox News interview in which he falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alaska added to Chicago's emergency travel order; Ind. on warning list
Gary house fire leaves 2 dead, including 6-year-old girl
Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers
IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Slain Urban Prep student Rashad Verner remembered
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
Show More
Woman fatally stabbed, shot on NW Side; 1 in custody: police
White House rejects updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
NJ judge opens up to GMA about son's killing
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday
Mars is closer to Earth in October than it will be for another 15 years
More TOP STORIES News