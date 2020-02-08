Politics

Democratic debate fact check: Presidential candidates go head-to-head in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidates participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON -- Seven Democratic presidential candidates sparred Friday night in a wide-ranging debate held in the pivotal days before the New Hampshire primary.

A look at how some of their claims from Manchester, New Hampshire, compare with the facts:

ANDREW YANG, tech entrepreneur: "We have record high corporate profits in this country right now."

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but they're not at record levels.

Companies earned $1.84 trillion in profits in 2018, slightly below the $1.86 trillion earned in 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But as a share of national income, corporate profits were 6.6% in 2018. That's down from 7.6% in 2012 and significantly below the peak of 8.9% in 1929.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatevote 2020democrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store clerk killed in Park Manor shooting, robbery
Man shot, paralyzed girl, 13, in Gary after she refused him sex: police
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
'Trunk music': The day the world changed for the Chicago mob
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Illinois leaders try to secure aid for flood-damaged shoreline
Maple Tree Inn reopens in Homewood with almost full original staff
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, snow to the south
Sex trafficking sting operation nabs 4 men in McHenry County
Hiplet Ballerinas Combine Hip-Hop and Ballet
Auburn Gresham shooting victim may have been killed during robbery: police
CPD meets with CTA about uptick in violent crime on trains, buses
More TOP STORIES News