anthony fauci

'Just strange': Fauci says family still receives death threats, daughters harassed

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, said he and his family continue to get death threats related to his role as a public health official during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wouldn't have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles ... that to me is just strange," he said Wednesday at a public forum hosted by the Harvard School of Public Health.

He said his three daughters have also been the subjects of harassment.

"[The pandemic] brings out the best of people and the worst of people. And you know, getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it's amazing," he said.

The 79-year-old epidemiologist said in April that concerns about his safety were serious enough that he now has security through the U.S. Marshals Service.

As COVID-19 conspiracy theories seem to spread as quickly as the virus itself, Fauci has been vilified by some conspiracy peddlers on the far right as a part of the anti-Trump deep state.

For example, a professionally made 26-minute video, titled "Plandemic," alleges that Fauci manufactured the virus and shipped it to China was watched more than 8 million times before the platforms took action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony faucithreat
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANTHONY FAUCI
Indiana reports 740 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
Indiana reports 1,051 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
Indiana reports 836 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
Indiana reports 582 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at suburban Texas Roadhouse
Illinois reports 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Chicago man charged after police officer shot in Lawndale
Indiana reports 1,051 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
2 children shot in separate drive-by shootings; 3 others injured
With CPS using fully remote learning, some parents look at alternatives
Show More
People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says
Illinois' largest recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Schaumburg
Indiana teen pulled from Lake Michigan after skateboarding accident
Gold Coast fatal shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Chicago lakefront restaurants allowed to reopen
More TOP STORIES News