COVID-19 vaccine

FDA chief calls reports of White House threats over vaccine authorization 'inaccurate'

WASHINGTON -- The head of the Food and Drug Administration denied news reports of a White House official threatening his job Friday over the speed of the agency's COVID-19 vaccine authorization.

ABC News and several news outlets reported that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Friday and told him that he could face firing if the FDA did not grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus shot by the end of the day.

"First of all, the representations in the press that I was threatened to be fired if we didn't get it done by a certain date is inaccurate," Hahn said during a Saturday morning press conference.

"Science and data guided the FDA's decision. We worked quickly based on the urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure," he added.

MORE: FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the Pfizer vaccine.



His comments come after President Donald Trump injected himself into the process on Friday by heckling at the agency on Twitter, calling federal regulators a "big, old, slow turtle."

"Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn," Trump tweeted. "Stop playing games and start saving lives."

At the time of Hahn's reported phone call with Meadows, the FDA was already on track to greenlight the vaccine. The final go-ahead was given Friday evening, one day after an FDA panel called the vaccine safe and strongly protective.

Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfdathe white housecovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rare: UNC doctor
Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized by FDA
White House threatens FDA chief's job over vaccine authorization
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized by FDA
Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 14,000
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Holiday dangers for your pets
4 people killed in Cicero crash, officials say
Accuweather Alert Day: Rainy, snowy weather in Chicago area Saturday
Show More
2 girls killed in Ingleside house fire
Off-duty police officer involved in Albany Park shooting
Bellwood carjacking victim recalls running for her life
Mariano's hiring 500 people in Chicagoland area
Chicago Weather: Rainy Saturday, snow north
More TOP STORIES News