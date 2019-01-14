POLITICS

Government shutdown: Federal employees feel effects of working without pay

EMBED </>More Videos

The federal government shutdown is now in its 24th day, the longest ever in U.S. history.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Federal employees are still going to work, even though they're not getting paid.

Diane Rock is among the 800,000 workers who didn't get a paycheck last Friday. She spoke Monday morning at a press conference at O'Hare International Airport.

"I happen to be a citizen who will be evicted because Trump and his administration will not fund HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) projects due to the shutdown," Rock said.

WATCH: How the government shutdown impacts you
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at what is and what is not affected by the government shutdown.



U.S. Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jan Schakowsky, Mike Quigley and Sean Casten joined Rock and other federal workers at the event, calling for an end to government shutdown.

The shutdown reached its 24th day on Monday, making it the longest ever in U.S. history.

EMBED More News Videos

At 22 days, the government shutdown is the longest in history.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpborder wallgovernment shutdowndonald trumpmexicou.s. & worldo'hare airportTSAhousingChicagoO'HareWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How the government shutdown impacts you
Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
Judge blocks Trump birth control rules in 13 states
WATCH LIVE: JB Pritzker inaugurated as Illinois' 43rd governor
Thousands gather in Chicago for March for Life event
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
Polish mayor dies after being stabbed in heart on stage
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Missing 6-year-old boy found in attic crawl space
Show More
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Devyn Holmes speaks for 1st time since FB live shooting
Papa Murphy's shut down after store photos go viral
More News