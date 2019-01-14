CHICAGO (WLS) --Federal employees are still going to work, even though they're not getting paid.
Diane Rock is among the 800,000 workers who didn't get a paycheck last Friday. She spoke Monday morning at a press conference at O'Hare International Airport.
"I happen to be a citizen who will be evicted because Trump and his administration will not fund HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) projects due to the shutdown," Rock said.
U.S. Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jan Schakowsky, Mike Quigley and Sean Casten joined Rock and other federal workers at the event, calling for an end to government shutdown.
The shutdown reached its 24th day on Monday, making it the longest ever in U.S. history.