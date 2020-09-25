census

Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
ORLANDO, Florida -- A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September and ordered the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue for another month through the end of October, saying a shortened schedule likely would produce inaccurate results.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California made her ruling late Thursday, two days after hearing arguments from attorneys for the Census Bureau, and attorneys for civil rights groups and local governments that had sued the Census Bureau in an effort to halt the 2020 census from stopping at the end of the month. Attorneys for the civil rights groups and local governments said the shortened schedule would undercount residents in minority and hard-to-count communities.

Koh said inaccuracies produced from a shortened schedule would affect the distribution of federal funding and political representation. The census is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year and how many congressional seats each state gets.

Government attorneys had argued that the census must finish by the end of September to meet a Dec. 31 deadline for turning over numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

Koh's preliminary injunction suspends that end-of-the-year deadline, too. The San Jose, California-based judge had previously issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations until she made a ruling in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce, which oversees the agency, had said during the hearing they would likely appeal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabc7ny instagramu.s. & worldcensus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Latinos and the Census with Rob Elgas
Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after SCOTUS ruling
Synagogue, Chicago gospel choir call for census 2020 participation
Win a free Quinceañera!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse faces extradition hearing in Kenosha protest shooting
Aurora to lay out trick-or-treating guidelines as Halloween approaches
Laid off workers say video call terminations were 'unprofessional'
Dreadhead Cowboy denies animal cruelty allegations
Man shot on South Side CTA Red Line platform
FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' on TikTok
No one injured after 7 hour barricade at Dolton hotel
Show More
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
2 wounded in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Friday
Manhunt in Kendall Co. for Canton shooting suspect
More TOP STORIES News