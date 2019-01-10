Federal workers impacted by government shutdown to hold rally in Loop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4948589" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As lawmakers and President Donald Trump spar over funding for his border wall, the prospect of a partial government shutdown is on the horizon.

Local federal workers impacted by the shutdown will hold a rally at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago at noon Thursday.Members of the American Federation of Government Employees District 7, which represents federal employees in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin will be joined other unions and community groups."Federal workers should not have to worry about how they will pay their bills. The Public should not have to worry whether they will be able rely on everything from food inspection, a clean environment, well guarded prisons, safe airports, stable housing, secure borders, SNAP benefits, and more. We need the Senate and White House to pass a budget," AFGE District 7 National Vice-President Dorothy James said in a statement. "Federal workers and the services they provide should not be held hostage to a border wall. Until a budget is passed we will continue to rally, call our legislators, speak out, and mobilize the public to oppose this unnecessary and disastrous shutdown."Around 8,000 government employees in Illinois are affected, including Cynthia Colquitt, an EPA worker here in Chicago living paycheck-to-paycheck.The single mom received a partial paycheck this week, but her next pay period is in limbo."I am trying to take it one day at a time and just figure it out," Colquitt said. "I can't really understand the devil why they're doing it and why it is still ongoing, but I just know it's affecting normal people."Local farmers are also taking a hit. Business is at a standstill for many because USDA offices are not open to provide export information.