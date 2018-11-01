THE FIELD MUSEUM

Field Museum to offer free admission on Election Day

The Field Museum is encouraging people to vote by offering free admission to voters.

CHICAGO --
The museum originally offered Illinois residents who bring proof of voting free general admission on Election Day, Nov. 6, and the following day, Wednesday, Nov. 7. However, it is technically against election law to offer something of monetary value - like, say, museum admission - in exchange for voting.

So the museum has decided to make general admission free for all Illinois residents on Nov. 6.

"So, since we can't offer free admission for people who vote, we're gonna go ahead and give free admission to all Illinois residents on Tuesday the 6th," a museum spokesperson said. "We still hope people research the issues that matter to them and make their voices heard!"

Parents and guardians will be able to secure free admission for children as well.
