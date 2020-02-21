Fired Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson getting $190K pension

CHICAGO -- A report says Chicago's fired police superintendent is receiving a monthly pension of more than $15,800.Records obtained under Illinois' Freedom of Information Act reports Eddie Johnson was awarded the pension by the Policemen's Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago.The pension adds up to nearly $190,000 annually, or 75% of his average salary of just over $253,000 per year during his final four years with the Chicago Police Department. Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December after she said he lied to her after he was found asleep in his city-issued SUV near his home.