Politics

Fired Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson getting $190K pension

CHICAGO -- A report says Chicago's fired police superintendent is receiving a monthly pension of more than $15,800.

Records obtained under Illinois' Freedom of Information Act reports Eddie Johnson was awarded the pension by the Policemen's Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago.

The pension adds up to nearly $190,000 annually, or 75% of his average salary of just over $253,000 per year during his final four years with the Chicago Police Department. Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December after she said he lied to her after he was found asleep in his city-issued SUV near his home.

WLS contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseddie johnsonpensionschicago police department
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lockport family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting; CPD planning to add SWAT teams at trains, stations
Another staff member removed from Lincoln Park HS after 'altercation with student'
Carjackings on the rise after recent Downtown crime sprees: police
Starved Rock killer, 80, released from prison decades after 1960 triple-killing
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Casey Urlacher among 10 charged in illegal gambling business: DOJ
Show More
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Boy, 12, injured in Deerfield hit-and-run out of ICU, father says
Victoria's Secret goes private, CEO steps down amid Jeffrey Epstein ties
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
Calumet City police investigating possible shooting
More TOP STORIES News