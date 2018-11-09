POLITICS

Flossmoor officials to discuss revising parking rules for pickup trucks

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. --
Officials in south suburban Flossmoor might consider revising rules for parking pickups after voters backed lifting restrictions.

The Daily Southtown reports unofficial results show 63 percent of voters in Tuesday's election favored ending restrictions on truck parking.

Village Manager Bridget Wachtel said Wednesday that the Village Board will discuss the matter at its Nov. 19 meeting.

The referendum was advisory but village officials had said they would consider the results.

Flossmoor banned all pickups from the village in 1975. The village began allowing pickups in 1989 as long as they were hidden in garages. Driveway parking is currently only allowed for loading and unloading.

The Village Board could ask the Plan Commission to develop a revised ordinance. Any proposed change would require a public hearing.
