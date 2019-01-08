POLITICS

Flossmoor residents now allowed to park pickup trucks in driveway

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) --
Pickup truck drivers in south suburban Flossmoor will now have a much easier time finding parking thanks to a change in a village ordinance regarding the vehicles.

The Flossmoor Board of Trustees voted 6-0 in favor of amending an ordinance that previously prohibited pickup trucks from being parked in residential driveways.

Flossmoor banned all pickups from the village in 1975. The village began allowing pickups in 1989 as long as they were hidden in garages.

The question of whether to allow such vehicles to be parked in driveways was put to voters as a referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot. Roughly 62 percent of voters favored ending restrictions of truck parking.

Under the new ordinance, pickups parked on driveways must be for personal, noncommercial use and cannot have any commercial markings or advertising or attachments like snow plows. The truck's bed also must be empty or covered by a fitted factory or after-market installed cover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
