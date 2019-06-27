Politics

Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz found not guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former 22nd Ward Alderman Ricardo Munoz was found not guilty of domestic battery charges Thursday following a bench trial.

Judge Callie Baird made the finding on the misdemeanor charges Thursday afternoon.

Munoz was charged after police said he got into a verbal argument with his wife on New Year's Eve which escalated and became physical. His wife subsequently filed for divorce.

Munoz pleaded not guilty. Following the incident, Munoz check himself into a rehabilitation facility in January. He did not run for re-election.

