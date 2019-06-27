Former Ald. Ricardo Munoz found not guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former 22nd Ward Alderman Ricardo Munoz was found not guilty of domestic battery charges Thursday following a bench trial.Judge Callie Baird made the finding on the misdemeanor charges Thursday afternoon.Munoz was charged after police said he got into a verbal argument with his wife on New Year's Eve which escalated and became physical. His wife subsequently filed for divorce.Munoz pleaded not guilty. Following the incident, Munoz check himself into a rehabilitation facility in January. He did not run for re-election.