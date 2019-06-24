Politics

Willie Cochran, former Chicago alderman, sentenced to 1 year in prison

By and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Willie Cochran was sentenced to one year and one day in prison Monday morning.

Cochran, elected to the City Council in 2007, admitted to taking $14,000 from a 20th Ward charity he founded to help seniors and children. Prosecutors said he used the money to pay for his daughter's tuition, home expenses and gambling at an Indiana casino.

Cochran was indicted for shaking down businesses, wire fraud and bribery. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud last March and resigned as alderman.

Prosecutors said over a four-year period, the former alderman withdrew more than $64,000, but could only prove a portion of the withdrawals were used for his personal gain. Cochran's lawyers said that's not true and asked for probation and six months on home incarceration.

The alderman said that he shouldn't be sent to jail because the corruption has been happening for years and is still going on.

The judge also sentenced Cochran to two years of supervised release.

Cochran is Chicago's 30th alderman to be convicted of crimes related to official duties since the 1970s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoback of the yardsfuller parkwashington parkhyde parkchicago city councilcorruptionfraud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Willie Cochran pleads guilty to wire fraud, resigns as alderman
Alderman Willie Cochran talks about corruption case, his rejected plea deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 15, recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Morgan Park
20 shot, 4 fatally, in the first weekend of summer in Chicago
Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
Trump signs order targeting Iran leaders with more sanctions
Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park, police say
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Potentially severe storms expected Monday afternoon
Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt
Show More
Passenger reflects on hot air balloon hard landing
A 'Museum of Weed' is coming to Hollywood
Man attempted to sexually assault woman in Irving Park, police say
STUDY: Drinking coffee could help you lose weight
5 dead after murder-suicide in San Jose, police say
More TOP STORIES News