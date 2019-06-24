Willie Cochran, former Chicago alderman, sentenced to 1 year in prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Willie Cochran was sentenced to one year and one day in prison Monday morning.
Cochran, elected to the City Council in 2007, admitted to taking $14,000 from a 20th Ward charity he founded to help seniors and children. Prosecutors said he used the money to pay for his daughter's tuition, home expenses and gambling at an Indiana casino.
Cochran was indicted for shaking down businesses, wire fraud and bribery. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud last March and resigned as alderman.
Prosecutors said over a four-year period, the former alderman withdrew more than $64,000, but could only prove a portion of the withdrawals were used for his personal gain. Cochran's lawyers said that's not true and asked for probation and six months on home incarceration.
The alderman said that he shouldn't be sent to jail because the corruption has been happening for years and is still going on.
The judge also sentenced Cochran to two years of supervised release.
Cochran is Chicago's 30th alderman to be convicted of crimes related to official duties since the 1970s.
