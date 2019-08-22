Politics

Former Congressman Joe Walsh considering primary run against President Donald Trump

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race for the White House could get a little more crowded. Former Chicago area congressman turned radio host Joe Walsh says he's seriously considering running against President Trump in the 2020 Republican Primary.

Walsh, the one-term congressman who has been a radio host for the past six years, went on CNN Thursday morning, calling out the president, saying he is going to make a decision soon on whether or run against him.

"If Republicans stay silent against this guy, I don't think the country will ever forgive the Republican Party," Walsh said.

Walsh told ABC7's Craig Wall via text that he is not doing this as some stunt, but the head of the Cook County Republican Party says that exactly what he thinks Walsh us up to.

"He brings nothing to the table, he brings nothing to the presidency. He has no chance of winning, there is zero path there. He doesn't have money. He doesn't have the funding. He doesn't have the ground game in order to establish the petitions in order to get himself in through primary status," said Sean Morrison, chairman of the Cook County Republican Party.

In a statement the chairman's of the state Republican Party said "The only thing a run like this from Mr. Walsh does is distract from the dangerous socialist rhetoric coming out of the Democrat Party."

Walsh says anyone who decides to run has to do it by early September.
