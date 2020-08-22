Former Cook County Commissioner, Village of McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski faces federal corruption charges

McCook, Ill., (WLS) -- Former Cook County Commissioner and Village of McCook Mayor, Jeffrey Tobolski, is facing federal corruption charges.Prosecutors said Tobolski conspired to extort money from someone and filed a false income tax return for 2018.FBI agents raided the McCook Village Hall last September and Tobolski resigned in March."Commissioner Tobolski did not state the reason for his resignation and the President is not going to speculate," said Natalia Derevyanny, President's Office spokesperson in statement when Tobolski resigned.