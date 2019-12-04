Former CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson denies misleading mayor, city; acknowledges 'lapse of judgement'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5732360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addressed his firing in a letter Tuesday, writing that he "did not intentionally mislead or deceive the Mayor or the people of Ch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In his first public statement since being fired from his position as Chicago police superintendent, Eddie Johnson denied misleading Mayor Lori Lightfoot but acknowledged he made a 'lapse of judgment.'"I made a poor decision and had a lapse of judgment on the night of October 16," Johnson wrote. "That was a mistake and I know that."Sources now confirm that on the night of October 16, Johnson was at the Ceres Cafe, inside the Board of Trade building, having drinks for three hours with Cynthia Donald. Donald is a CPD officer who was a member of Johnson's security detail, and often served as his driver. She declined to comment.A source with direct knowledge of the investigation said video shows the pair kissing at the bar, and Johnson consuming three drinks. The video has been subpoenaed by the Inspector General, who has also interviewed as many as nine people connected with the case.ABC News reports that an official source close to the investigation said Johnson did not flash his star to responding officers on the night in question. According to ABC News, the officers' video shows Johnson showed his police ID when asked for ID behind the wheel, because officers did not recognize him immediately.Once Johnson showed his ID, the cops reportedly exchanged some words and Johnson said he was okay to drive away. The responding officers then let Johnson drive away, the source told ABC News. The interaction lasted less than a minute, a source told ABC7 Eyewitness News.Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the Inspector General has interviewed as many as nine people connected to the case, Donald is among them. Johnson has not been interviewed.Johnson's attorney spoke exclusively with ABC7 Eyewitness News Political Reporter Craig Wall."His reputation is solid. It may take a ding from this controversy, but it's not a serious blow," attorney Tom Needham said.On Monday morning, Mayor Lightfoot announced Johnson had been fired from his position effective immediately. She criticized Johnson for a series of "intolerable" actions, including lying to her and the public about the night of the incident in which he was found slumped over the wheel of his police-issued SUV at a stop sign near his home in Bridgeport."Just like with the public, Eddie Johnson intentionally lied to me several times," Lightfoot said. "Even when I challenged him about the narrative he shared with me, he maintained that he was telling the truth. I now know definitively that he was not. Had I known these facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there. I certainly would not have participated in a celebratory press conference to announce his retirement."Johnson, through his attorney, denied lying about the incident to the mayor or anyone else."That's not how he sees it, he respects her opinion and he feels she's entitled to that view but he's entitled to his reputation and there is no way that Eddie Johnson intentionally lied to the mayor," Needham said. "That's just not the case."Lightfoot said an inspector general's report, which includes video evidence, showed a different account. She declined to discuss it."While at some point, the inspector general's report may become public and those details may be revealed, I don't feel like it is appropriate or fair to Mr. Johnson's wife or children to do so at this time," Lightfoot said.Johnson announced his retirement on November 7 after serving as a Chicago police officer for 31, and superintendent for three and a half years.Johnson said in a statement that he has no interest in fighting for his reputation, he hopes people will judge him on the entirety of his career and not his worst days."He's concerned that some people are going to define it that way," Needham said. "He actually feels completely at peace with his entire career."Johnson plans to spend the holidays with his family and said he will be available in any way Beck might need him.Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, who was named as an interim replacement last month, took over Monday and spent the day meeting with department officials. He was not set to take over until Johnson's scheduled retirement date of January 1.During his first full day on the job Tuesday, Beck said this was not how he envisioned the transition into his position happening, and that he still considers Johnson a friend, but there has to be accountability in the Chicago Police Department and that includes the former superintendent."Well, I'll say this, you know, none of us are perfect, everybody makes mistakes, but we live with that, we have to live with our errors," Beck said.Beck sent a letter to CPD officers saying in part he realizes "Johnson's firing probably caused a great deal of unease but the Department is strong and headed in the right direction". Beck's letter also praised CPD for a "crime strategy that has delivered nearly a 40% percent drop in gun violence over the last four years" while acknowledging there is still a tremendous amount of work ahead.The Inspector General's investigation is ongoing, and the full scope of what happened with Johnson is not known.