POLITICS

Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn more about the former Disney star who is joining the White House press team. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

WASHINGTON --
A former Disney Channel star is making the leap from entertainment to the White House.

Caroline Sunshine, 22, has joined the Trump White House as a press assistant, ABC News has learned.

While she may be known for her acting, Sunshine has interned for the White House, the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party, White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told ABC News. She was also involved in the American Enterprise Institute and her school's Model United Nations team.

Before transitioning to politics, Sunshine spent three seasons playing Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney Channel sitcom "Shake It Up." Her other television credits include "A.N.T. Farm" and "Fish Hooks" on Disney Channel and appearances in "The Outfield," "Marmaduke" and other films.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsthe white housedisneywashington d.c.u.s. & worldcelebrityemploymententertainment
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News