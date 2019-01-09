POLITICS

Former Rep. Nick Sauer, R-Lake Barrington, charged in indictment after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend

Nick Sauer

Former Illinois state Rep. Nick Sauer was charged after allegedly posting nude images of an ex-girlfriend on social media, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Sauer, of Lake Barrington, was charged in a 12-count indictment with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images involving 2 separate victims. The charges are class 4 felonies.

Officials expect Sauer to surrender himself Thursday morning.

Sauer resigned in August amid the allegations following a published report alleging he set up an Instagram account under the Chicago woman's name and posted explicit photos.

Politico reported that the woman filed complaints with Chicago police and the legislative inspector general against the first-term lawmaker.

The 35-year-old Sauer was a member of the House Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Task Force and was seeking re-election last year before resigning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinstagramnude photossexual harassmentBarringtonIllinoisLake County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
FACT CHECK: President Trump gives Oval Office speech on border wall
Trump urges wall funding to fix border 'crisis' as government shutdown continues
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife, MacKenzie, to divorce
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Show More
Bears DC Vic Fangio to become head coach of Broncos, ESPN reports
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Couple trapped by 2 avalanches on mountain road
More News