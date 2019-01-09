Former Illinois state Rep. Nick Sauer was charged after allegedly posting nude images of an ex-girlfriend on social media, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Sauer, of Lake Barrington, was charged in a 12-count indictment with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images involving 2 separate victims. The charges are class 4 felonies.Officials expect Sauer to surrender himself Thursday morning.Sauer resigned in August amid the allegations following a published report alleging he set up an Instagram account under the Chicago woman's name and posted explicit photos.Politico reported that the woman filed complaints with Chicago police and the legislative inspector general against the first-term lawmaker.The 35-year-old Sauer was a member of the House Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Task Force and was seeking re-election last year before resigning.