Former Illinois state Rep. Nick Sauer surrendered Thursday following charges of allegedly posting nude images of an ex-girlfriend on social media.Sauer, of Lake Barrington, was charged in a 12-count indictment with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images involving 2 separate victims on Wednesday, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's office.The charges are class 4 felonies.Sauer appeared before Judge Paul Novak and posted 10 percent of the $30,000 bond.Sauer resigned in August amid the allegations following a published report alleging he set up an Instagram account under the Chicago woman's name and posted explicit photos.Politico reported that the woman filed complaints with Chicago police and the legislative inspector general against the first-term lawmaker.The 35-year-old Sauer was a member of the House Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Task Force and was seeking re-election last year before resigning.He is scheduled to appear in court on February 6. Meanwhile, he is forbidden from contacting the victims. He is also banned from using social media.