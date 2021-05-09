Politics

Former Delaware governor, Republican presidential candidate Pierre S. 'Pete' du Pont IV dies

Del. Gov. Pierre S. DuPont IV, a candidate for the 1988 Presidential nominations, speaking at the convention. (Photo by William Foley/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del -- ierre S. "Pete" du Pont IV, a former Delaware governor and congressman who sought the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, has died. He was 86.

Du Pont, a scion of the family that established the DuPont Co., died at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday after a long illness, his former chief of staff, Bob Perkins, said.

Born to wealth and status, du Pont broke with family tradition in the 1960s, forgoing a comfortable career with his family's chemical company for a life in politics.

After one term in the Delaware state House and three terms in Congress, du Pont was elected governor in 1976 and set about working to restore the state's financial stability. He served two terms.

Du Pont announced his bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 1986 but dropped out 17 months later after poor finishes in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarepresidential racegovernorgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy killed in West Garfield Park shooting
19 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city
Our Chicago: Returning to the office, the future of the workplace
Expert shares tips to make mom's favorite cafe drinks
US Navy seizes thousands of assault weapons in Arabian Sea
Father of missing boater continues search along Lake Michigan week after boat accident
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test
Show More
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
IN girl, 4, nearly dies from head lice; mother charged: prosecutors
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Chicago Weather: Rain, some clearing late Mother's Day
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park were apparently fishing: coroner
More TOP STORIES News