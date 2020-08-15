Politics

Former Illinois Gov. James 'Big Jim' Thompson dead at 84

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Former Illinois Governor James Thompson is dead at 84.

Sources tell ABC 7 Chicago he died Friday night.

The Republican was Illinois' longest-serving governor.

Known as "Big Jim," the native Chicagoan was elected for four consecutive terms and served 14 years from 1976 to 1991.

Prior to becoming governor, he worked in the Cook County state's attorney's office and was appointed by President Nixon to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

After leaving office, he joined the Chicago law firm Winston & Strawn. In 1993, he became chairman of the firm.

His cause of death is not immediately known.

Thompson is survived by his wife Jayne and his daughter Samantha.
