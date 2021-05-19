state politics

Illinois' 1st female lieutenant governor, Corinne Wood, dead at 66

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton called Wood 'a trailblazer'
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Former IL Lt. Gov. Corinne Wood dead at 66

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Corinne Wood, the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Illinois, has died. She was 66.

Her family released a statement on her passing Tuesday, saying she died peacefully at home "from complications related to her 15-year struggle with metastatic breast cancer."

Wood served as lieutenant governor to Gov. George Ryan, from 1999 to 2003.

She's survived by her husband and three children and was described as a loving mother and wife, an attorney and a former member of the Illinois General Assembly, in addition to her position as lieutenant governor.

RELATED: Bernie Wong, beloved Chicago social justice icon, remembered as pioneer in Asian American community

Her family said she remained active in many political, civic and social endeavors well after leaving office.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton called Wood "a trailblazer bringing her authentic self to the office and elevating the issue of women's health. She paved the way for women like me to serve in this role."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldbreast cancerstate politicsobituary
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE POLITICS
Black & Powerful: IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul
IDES callback frustrations grow as lawmakers fight for answers
Former IL House Speaker Madigan paid millions in legal fees this year
Navy Pier could become public group after IL bill introduced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 13, says she was bullied, beaten at Grundy Co. school
Mask mandate Chicago: City lifts requirement for vaccinated; nurses disagree
Houses for sale in Chicago area caught in bidding wars
CPD investigating sex assault in Ravenswood construction area
Man hurt in LSD shooting near Streeterville: CPD
'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returns to IL for hometown celebration
Ribfest 2021 canceled by Exchange Club of Naperville
Show More
Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?
Lollapalooza Chicago lineup out Wed., after fest announces return, vaccine requirement
McCarthy rejects proposed commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol assault
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
Girl, 14, shot while riding in car in Little Village
More TOP STORIES News