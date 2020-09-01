Politics

Former Cook County Commissioner, McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski pleads guilty to extortion scheme

Tobolski also pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing a false tax return in 2018
CHICAGO -- A former suburban Chicago mayor and county official pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to an extortion scheme involving a police officer and restaurant owner.

Former McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski has been accused of conspiring with a police officer to shake down a restaurant owner who needed city approval to serve alcohol. According to the plea agreement, Tobolski admitted he took $29,700 in cash from the extortion scheme.

Tobolski, who appeared in court via video from his attorney's office, also admitted he extorted or collected bribes totaling at least $250,000 with at least four other people.

"In doing so, Tobolski organized, directed, and led other criminally responsible individuals," according to the plea.

He also pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing a false tax return in 2018.

Tobolski, who was also a Cook County commissioner, could face up to 14 years in prison under preliminary sentencing guidelines.

But in court, prosecutors said that he is cooperating with the investigation and could get a reduced sentence.

Tobolski resigned from his mayoral post and county posts in March, months after federal agents raided his office last September.

The video featured is from a previous report.
