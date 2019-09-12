Former Posen mayor convicted of embezzlement dies at 79

POSEN, Ill. -- The former mayor of south suburban Posen died Thursday, the same day he was scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing in an embezzlement case.Donald W. Schupek, 79, was pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.It was not immediately clear where he died and his cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the medical examiner's office.Posen police and village officials did not immediately respond to requests for details about his death.Schupek pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement earlier this year in U.S. District Court, federal prosecutors said. He was accused of using $27,000 in village funds for personal expanses, including gambling at two casinos in southwest suburban Joliet.His sentencing hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday.