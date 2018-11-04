ELECTION 2018

Former President Barack Obama to host rally at UIC Pavilion

Former President Barack Obama is hoping to boost Democratic candidates in the final stretch before Election Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The former president is expected to hold a get-out-the-vote rally at UIC Pavilion Sunday afternoon after spending the morning in Gary, Indiana. He will be joined by gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker and several other Democrats on the ballot.
Meanwhile, Governor Bruce Rauner is making stops throughout the state in the hopes of securing a second term. He plans to speak with voters in Decatur and St. Charles, among other cities.
President Donald Trump is also expected to return to the Midwest on Monday to help boost Republican votes: He'll be in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a rally that about 10,000 people are expected to attend.
