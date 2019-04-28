Politics

Former Senator Richard Lugar dies at 87

By CNN
INDIANAPOLIS, Inn. -- Former Indiana GOP Sen. Richard Lugar died at age 87 early Sunday morning, the Lugar Center in Washington announced.

Lugar died from complications of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a neurological disorder.

"His loving wife Char, his four sons Mark, Bob, John, and David and their families were with him throughout his short illness in the hospital," the center's announcement read.



Lugar was a longtime Republican senator from 1977 to 2013. He was unseated in a 2012 primary and went on to helm the Lugar Center, whose work focuses in part on nonproliferation.

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor Sen. Lugar.



Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on the day of his funeral, which has not yet been announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News