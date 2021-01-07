Former US presidents call chaos on Capitol Hill a 'national tragedy'

Barack Obama

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Four former U.S. presidents are expressing their thoughts on Wednesday's events after violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers in to hiding.In a statement shared on Twitter, former President Barack Obama said he will remember today's violence as a moment of "great dishonor and shame for our nation."The 44th president of the U.S. wrote this was "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election."The storming of Capitol Hill marked an attempt by the protesters to undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.George W. Bush, the last previous Republican president, said he was appalled and called the protest a "sickening and heartbreaking sight."The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew.The United States' 42nd president, Bill Clinton, condemned the "unprecedented assault," adding that the "match was lit by Donald Trump."In a series of tweets, Clinton stated the election was free, the count was fair and the result is final. He called for the complete peaceful transfer of power."If that's who we really are, we must reject today's violence, turn the page, and move forward together-honoring our Constitution, remaining committed to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people," he wrote.Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, called the fatal riots a national tragedy and said "this is not who we are as a nation." He called for a peaceful resolution in order for the nation to heal.