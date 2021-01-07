Politics

Former US presidents call chaos on Capitol Hill a 'national tragedy'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Four former U.S. presidents are expressing their thoughts on Wednesday's events after violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers in to hiding.

Barack Obama



In a statement shared on Twitter, former President Barack Obama said he will remember today's violence as a moment of "great dishonor and shame for our nation."

The 44th president of the U.S. wrote this was "incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election."



The storming of Capitol Hill marked an attempt by the protesters to undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

George W. Bush



George W. Bush, the last previous Republican president, said he was appalled and called the protest a "sickening and heartbreaking sight."

"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation's government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic - not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol - and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress - was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America."

The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew.

Bill Clinton



The United States' 42nd president, Bill Clinton, condemned the "unprecedented assault," adding that the "match was lit by Donald Trump."



In a series of tweets, Clinton stated the election was free, the count was fair and the result is final. He called for the complete peaceful transfer of power.





"If that's who we really are, we must reject today's violence, turn the page, and move forward together-honoring our Constitution, remaining committed to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people," he wrote.



Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, called the fatal riots a national tragedy and said "this is not who we are as a nation." He called for a peaceful resolution in order for the nation to heal.

"Rosalynn and I are troubled by the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. This is a national tragedy and is not who we are as a nation. Having observed elections in troubled democracies worldwide, I know that we the people can unite to walk back from this precipice to peacefully uphold the laws of our nation, and we must. We join our fellow citizens in praying for a peaceful resolution so our nation can heal and complete the transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries."
