investigation

Freshman legislator named to seat vacated by ex-Sen. Sandoval under federal investigation

CHICAGO -- Democratic leaders have appointed a first-term state representative to the seat vacated by a longtime state senator under federal investigation.

Celina Villanueva was named to the Chicago-area post held by former state Sen. Martin Sandoval. She began her House post in 2018.

The Chicago Democrat says it's "past time for ethical, principled and progressive'' leadership in the district, which covers city neighborhoods and suburbs. She's also the lone candidate to file petitions in the March 17 primary for the Senate term that expires in January 2023.

Sandoval had previously stepped down from his position as Transportation Committee chairman amid a federal corruption probe, and resigned from the Illinois Senate in November.

READ: Senator Sandoval's resignation letter

FBI agents raided his offices and home last year.

Sandoval represented the state's 11th District since 2002. His district covered the city's South and West sides, and overlays a chunk of state Speaker Michael Madigan's constituency.

ABC7Chicago contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldchicagosenateillinoisbriberyfbifraudinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTIGATION
Email from Madigan ally reveals possible rape cover-up involving state worker
Judge orders Google to turn over year of Jussie Smollett data
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
Man killed trying to stop laptop theft at Starbucks: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coyote sighted in Streeterville after man bitten in 2nd attack: police
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed on Near North Side
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
Show More
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
News Fix: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to walk away from royals
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire in Back of the Yards
Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking
More TOP STORIES News