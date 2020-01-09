Freshman legislator named to seat vacated by ex-Sen. Sandoval under federal investigation

CHICAGO -- Democratic leaders have appointed a first-term state representative to the seat vacated by a longtime state senator under federal investigation.
Celina Villanueva was named to the Chicago-area post held by former state Sen. Martin Sandoval. She began her House post in 2018.
The Chicago Democrat says it's "past time for ethical, principled and progressive'' leadership in the district, which covers city neighborhoods and suburbs. She's also the lone candidate to file petitions in the March 17 primary for the Senate term that expires in January 2023.
Sandoval had previously stepped down from his position as Transportation Committee chairman amid a federal corruption probe, and resigned from the Illinois Senate in November.
READ: Senator Sandoval's resignation letter
FBI agents raided his offices and home last year.
Sandoval represented the state's 11th District since 2002. His district covered the city's South and West sides, and overlays a chunk of state Speaker Michael Madigan's constituency.
ABC7Chicago contributed to this article.
