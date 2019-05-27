Politics

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

(Shutterstock)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The long-pursued goal of expanding casino gambling in Illinois is scheduled for a new look by the General Assembly.

The House Executive Committee has scheduled a hearing Monday on legislation sponsored by Rep. Robert Rita. The Blue Island Democrat has not spelled out details, but in the past he has proposed approving casinos in places such as Chicago and Rockford

Rita's proposal would add table games at horse racing tracks and establishing sweepstakes games.

RELATED: Illinois is 9th most gambling-addicted state, has the most gambling-related arrests, WalletHub finds
EMBED More News Videos

Did you place a bet on the Kentucky Derby this weekend? If you live in Illinois, it's a good bet you did: A recent report ranks Illinois as the 9th worst state for gambling addicti



The proposal has new urgency as some lawmakers believe the tax revenue generated would provide a needed boost to funding for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed $41.5 billion infrastructure-improvement plan.

Rita's legislation is separate from a still-simmering measure to legalize sports betting.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its spring session on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldchicagorockfordcasinogamblinggeneral assembly
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 5 killed in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
89-year-old woman killed in crash involving CPD officers
One Eleven Food Hall brings diverse food options to Pullman
Three vehicle crash injures 5, including 2 babies
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Boy, 16, missing from Chicago Lawn
Back of the Yards teen, Leslie Alarcon-Arajuo, missing
Show More
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Thundershowers, especially south Sunday
Memorial Day 2019: Chicago remembers fallen military members
26th horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park
Okla. reaches $85m settlement in opioid epidemic
At least 2 dead following deadly Oklahoma tornado: Officials
More TOP STORIES News