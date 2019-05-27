Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5286757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you place a bet on the Kentucky Derby this weekend? If you live in Illinois, it's a good bet you did: A recent report ranks Illinois as the 9th worst state for gambling addicti

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The long-pursued goal of expanding casino gambling in Illinois is scheduled for a new look by the General Assembly.The House Executive Committee has scheduled a hearing Monday on legislation sponsored by Rep. Robert Rita. The Blue Island Democrat has not spelled out details, but in the past he has proposed approving casinos in places such as Chicago and RockfordRita's proposal would add table games at horse racing tracks and establishing sweepstakes games.The proposal has new urgency as some lawmakers believe the tax revenue generated would provide a needed boost to funding for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed $41.5 billion infrastructure-improvement plan.Rita's legislation is separate from a still-simmering measure to legalize sports betting.The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its spring session on Friday.