Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson defeated by Jerome Prince in primary election

Two-term Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson lost in the Democratic primary Tuesday night.

Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince is the clear winner in that nine-candidate race.

Seven other candidates also ran in the Democratic primary: Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Kerry Rice Sr, Eddie Tarver Jr, Mildred Alcorn, Carl Jones, Joe White and James McKnight II. There were no Republicans running.

