Gary's first African-American mayor Richard Hatcher has died

GARY, INDIANA (WLS) -- Former Gary, Indiana Mayor Richard Hatcher has died.
Hatcher was the first African-American mayor of a large city in the U.S.
He served five terms as mayor, after making history in the November 1967 election.
Gary dedicated a statue in honor of the Hatcher in October. It sits outside city hall.
Hatcher was the son of factory workers and was born in Michigan City, Indiana. He attended Indiana University and law school before entering politics.
His daughter Renee Hatcher, shared a family statement with ABC 7 Chicago:
Former Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher of Gary, Indiana and the first African American Mayor of a Major American city passed from this life on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:20 p. in Chicago, Illinois at Mercy Hospital.
In the last days of his life, he was surrounded by his family and loved ones. While deeply saddened by his passing, his family is very proud of the life he lived, including his many contributions to the cause of racial and economic justice and the more than 20 years of service he devoted to the city of Gary.
Mayor Hatcher will be mourned but remembered by the people of the city of Gary who were inspired by his leadership, his ability to bring about positive change and to never give up despite the challenges presented to him.
Details regarding the public funeral plans will be forthcoming.
