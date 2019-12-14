Gary's first African-American mayor Richard Hatcher has died

GARY, INDIANA (WLS) -- Former Gary, Indiana Mayor Richard Hatcher has died.Hatcher was the first African-American mayor of a large city in the U.S.He served five terms as mayor, after making history in the November 1967 election.Gary dedicated a statue in honor of the Hatcher in October. It sits outside city hall.Hatcher was the son of factory workers and was born in Michigan City, Indiana. He attended Indiana University and law school before entering politics.His daughter Renee Hatcher, shared a family statement with ABC 7 Chicago: