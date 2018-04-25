POLITICS

George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking' as he moves out of intensive care

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital, suffering from an infection that has spread to his blood. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush, who's been hospitalized since his wife Barbara was buried, is now moving out of intensive care at the hospital.

According to his spokesperson, Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."

In addition to being thankful for the prayers and good wishes, Bush is now focusing his attention on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



In a tweet Wednesday morning, Bush thanked all the entities who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.

He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, [Second Baptist Church], St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."



On Monday, a Bush family spokesperson announced the former sitting president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood."

His office added Bush has been "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

The 93-year-old Bush was present for the public viewing Friday of his wife Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, as well as her funeral on Saturday. Barbara Bush passed away last Tuesday at 92.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation
The couple had been married for 73 years.

The following is the statement in full, released Monday by Bush chief of staff, Jim McGrath:

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."



Later Monday night, McGrath added that the former president has a goal to work toward:

"The 41st President wants to go to Maine this summer. He's the most goal oriented person on the planet and I would not bet against him."

First Lady Melania Trump, who attended Barbara Bush's memorial services in Houston, offered her best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Bush:



George H.W. Bush has faced varying medical issues in recent years, requiring stays of multiple days in the hospital. His recent stay was in April 2017 when he spent two weeks for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush through the years
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushtexas medical centerhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News