George Papadopoulos, Chicago native, among President Donald Trump's pardons

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump issued pardons or commutations for twenty people, including a pardon for Chicago native George Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos was a foreign policy adviser to President Trump's 2016 campaign and became the first trump adviser arrested as part of the investigation into Russian interference.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents, serving less than 2 weeks behind bars, but with a lifetime felony record, until President Trump announced the full pardon Tuesday night.

RELATED: President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies

Papadopoulos tweeting his excitement, "Thank you, Mr. President!!! This means the world to me and my family!"

The Niles West and DePaul grad spoke with the ABC7 I-Team just weeks ago on what a pardon would mean to him.

In an exclusive interview with the ABC7 I-Team, Chicgaoan George Papadopolous said he'd be honored to accept a pardon from President Trump.



Papadopoulos said that his pardon is important to his wife Simona, who led a very public campaign on his behalf when he was arrested, what he now calls "a bizarre chapter in American history."

Also among those pardoned are former Republican Congressmen Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins, both convicted of financial crimes.
