George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, in hospice care

George Pradel served as mayor from 1995 to 2015.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
George Pradel, Naperville's longest-serving mayor, is in hospice care, his family said Sunday.

Several weeks ago, the 80-year-old was admitted to Edward Hospital for severe back pain. Doctors found a cancerous tumor and the cancer quickly spread to his whole body.

"Unfortunately, he is in too much pain to have visitors. We are trying to make him comfortable as he drifts in and out of consciousness. Because of this, our remaining time with him is very precious. We want to thank everyone who has shown respect and love for our father and our family by giving us privacy and time alone with him," the family said in a statement.

RELATED: Pat Pradel, wife of retired Naperville Mayor George Pradel, dies

In lieu of visits, the family created a website for people to get information about his condition and share their thoughts. To visit the website, click here.

In a Facebook post, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said: "No words can express the gratitude this city feels for Mayor Pradel's service as a police officer and as our Mayor. He is a one of a kind leader and I am so grateful he is my friend and mentor."
